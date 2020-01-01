Press enter to search
Pringles Scorchin'

The new line adds fiery heat to three of the brand's original flavor varieties.
The new Pringles Scorchin' line adds fiery heat to three Pringles original flavors – Cheddar, BBQ, and Chili & Lime – bringing a spicy sensation to the varieties fans already know and love. Each bite is designed to test snackers' limits, delivering bold flavor followed by a heat that builds over time. Available first through a limited release with retailers nationwide beginning in December 2020, Pringles Scorchin' come in 5.5-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $1.99. A full release, including a Grab & Go size, is slated for 2021.

