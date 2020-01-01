The new Pringles Scorchin' line adds fiery heat to three Pringles original flavors – Cheddar, BBQ, and Chili & Lime – bringing a spicy sensation to the varieties fans already know and love. Each bite is designed to test snackers' limits, delivering bold flavor followed by a heat that builds over time. Available first through a limited release with retailers nationwide beginning in December 2020, Pringles Scorchin' come in 5.5-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $1.99. A full release, including a Grab & Go size, is slated for 2021.