Just in time for the holiday, Pringles is releasing Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, a new limited-edition product. Each Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner tray contains Pringles crisps in eight new Thanksgiving-themed flavors: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, and Pumpkin Pie. This is a pilot taste test and has limited availability.