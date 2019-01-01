The latest addition to the Pringles brand portfolio is Pringles Wavy, a new twist that offers a thick, wavy texture to deliver a bold crunch and big flavor in every bite. The complex flavors for the Pringles Wavy line were inspired by grilling. They include Fire Roasted Jalapeño and Applewood Smoked Cheddar. Pringles Wavy are available in the iconic, resealable Pringles can, making them perfect for anytime snacking, according to Kellogg Co.