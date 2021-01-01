The Pro2Go On-The-Go Protein Line marries traditional whole breast chicken skewers with on-the-go convenience. Each single-serve skewers package touts 21 grams of protein for the 4-ounce serving. The line includes three varieties: Sweet Sriracha Style, Chipotle Style, and Rotisserie Style. The skewers are packaged in a microwaveable container for easy heat access, and feature a detachable sauce tray. The brand also launched 2.46-ounce grilled chicken breast packs that deliver 15 grams of protein. They are available in Spicy BBQ, Lightly Seasoned and Buffalo Style varieties. The suggested retail price for the new products are $3.99 for the skewers and $2.99 for the grilled chicken breasts.