08/18/2021
PRO2snax to the Max Breakfast Items
Available in three varieties, the products feature fresh produce, proteins and more.
Reichel Foods is adding three breakfast items to its PRO2snax to the Max line. The products are aimed at busy consumers who are looking for a balanced breakfast that they can grab, go and enjoy. The new additions include: Sliced Apples, Petite Belgian Waffles, Red Grapes & Peanut Butter; Hard Boiled Egg, Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese Spread, Blueberry Dip & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet; and Sweet Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Grapes, Mild Cheddar Cheese & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet. Ranging in size from 5.2 ounces to 7.8 ounces, the nutritiously versatile snacks provide nine to 13 grams of protein.