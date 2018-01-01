Press enter to search
Provides meaningful protein supplementation while maintaining a natural candy bar taste.

ProSource Bar represents the culmination of more than 20 years of experience in protein research and formulation, according to the maker. By utilizing high-quality hydrolyzed whey and whey isolate proteins, ProSource Bar provides meaningful protein supplementation while maintaining a natural candy bar taste. The product is made without sugar alcohols, fillers or gelatins of any kind. It is available in Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Chocolate Creme and French Toast Creme varieties. 

