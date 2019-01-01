Hussmann Corp. introduces its next-generation Proto-Aire EZ refrigeration solution. Primarily designed for the convenience store market, it provides a simplistic, easy-to-install and -service solution that many small-format store owners desire, according to the company. The single unit can handle all refrigeration needs for a small-format customer instead of having to install multiple single condensing units throughout a facility. Additionally, the unit design is open and easily accessible, making checkups and fixes quick and easy.