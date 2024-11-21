Pumping Up Inside Sales

I admit I am an anomaly in today's world. Whether dining out, shopping for groceries or freshening up my highlights, I prefer to pay cash whenever possible.

That includes when filling up my truck. In a throwback to the '90s, I pull up, get out of my vehicle and walk into the convenience store to place $20 on the counter for Pump No. 8. While I'm there, I pick up something to drink, order something to eat or buy lottery tickets. Hey, a girl can dream. After all, beach houses don't fall off trees.

Visions of early retirement aside, I am an ideal c-store customer — purchasing both fuel and in-store merchandise at every visit. As you know all too well, though, not everyone is like me and steps foot inside the store when they stop for gas. With advancements in forecourt technology, hurried motorists can pull up, swipe, fill up and drive away.

The good news is those advancements do not necessarily have to be a stumbling block to drawing motorists into the store and converting them to in-store customers.