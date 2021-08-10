Punchh Pickup is a new solution that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees. Punchh Pickup allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communication with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience. Employees can easily monitor pickup orders at a glance on virtually any tablet or computer, leveraging information like customer vehicle details, status updates, parking info, and geolocation. By utilizing real-time updates, optional arrival alerts and in-depth customer profiles, operators can coordinate timely order preparation, and customize automated status messages via push notifications and within the brand’s mobile app based on continuous GPS location tracking.