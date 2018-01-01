Pure Craft Beverages Bubbler Program

Sunny Sky Products introduces a new line extension from its Pure Craft Beverages brand. The new Bubbler Program includes hand-crafted bubbler juices, teas and lemonades.The line offers a mix of traditional flavor offerings, as well as more complex and on-trend flavors. The flavor spectrum includes Berry Tea, Strawberry Watermelon, Ginger Pear, and Raspberry Hibiscus Tea. Pure Craft Beverages' Bubblers are sold in 0.5-gallon bottles. The “crafted for you” beverages are made with real sugar, real juice and natural flavors, and are free of high fructose corn syrup. The craft beverage line became available in July through select broadline distributors.