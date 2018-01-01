Pure Organic Fruit & Nut Bars

Pure Organic introduces newly reformulated Fruit & Nut Bars that are now made with simple, clean ingredients. The bars have been simplified to include just four to eight recognizable ingredients, such as dates, nuts, dried fruits and nut butters. All tapioca syrup, agave nectar and processed proteins have been removed. The reformulated bars also have new packaging that features a clean, modern design to call out the simple ingredient deck for each bar. The Pure Organic Fruit & Nut Bar line includes Cashew Coconut, Cherry Cashew, Chocolate Brownie, Dark Chocolate Berry and Wild Blueberry varieties. All Pure Organic products are made with USDA-certified organic, non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher ingredients.