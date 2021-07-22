Purell Surface Wipes

Purell Professional Surface Disinfecting Wipes and Purell Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes quickly eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses of concern, including cold and flu, norovirus, strep, Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, whooping cough, MRSA and VRE. The wipes also kill the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 30 seconds, according to the company. Designed to be used in a variety of professional and foodservice settings where frequent and fast disinfection of hard surfaces is needed, the wipes have earned the EPA's lowest allowable toxicity rating — Category IV — meaning they don't require gloves, handwashing or rinsing after use, even on food-contact surfaces.