QuickChek Teams Up With New Brand Ambassador

As the retailer's brand ambassador, Thibodeaux will demonstrate to fans and followers how he gets into the game with QuickChek by highlighting fresh convenience at great prices, as well as the ease of ordering delivery through QuickChek's mobile app.

"I'm very excited about this new opportunity to serve as a partner for QuickChek. I've long been a fan of the quality and convenience you get from QuickChek, including my go-to order, the Chicken Parm Sub with Vodka Sauce," Thibodeaux said. "Being part of the family is a great feeling."

Fans can follow along with QuickChek on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to see how Thibodeaux and QC Rewards members can "go for more" through customizable menu items, points on purchases, order-ahead-and-pay-ahead capabilities and ordering delivery without having to exit the app.

Whether it's the first meal of the day or a late-night snack, quality ingredients and made-to-order options allow even the most health-conscious customers to customize menu items quickly to curb their appetites, the company said.

"We are very excited about this new relationship with Kayvon. Long before he stepped into the Giants' training facility, Kayvon has shown a work ethic and drive to be better than yesterday. Outside of football, he mentors and empowers underserved youth to achieve more through his Jream Foundation, embodying one of QuickChek's own philanthropic pillars," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek. "Along with the value of recognition his partnership will bring QuickChek, it will further amplify our relationship with the New York Giants as the team's official sub."

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

Murphy USA/QuickChek received a Gold Medal in the Foodservice Innovator to Watch category in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators awards.