QuickChek Welcomes the New Year With New Offerings

Freshly Brewed

The aptly named New Year's Resolution coffee is freshly brewed daily and features subtle notes of strawberry in every sip. The new brew is fully customizable at the coffee bar throughout January. February's flavor, Mardi Gras, marks the return of a customer favorite.

While Free Coffee Friday is over for now, those who purchase a breakfast burrito or breakfast sandwich can upgrade their order with a self-serve coffee, hot or iced, for 99 cents.

Bringing the Value

QuickChek is beefing up its $3.99 six-inch sub choices by adding the chain's meatball recipe to the menu. To sweeten the deal, guests who purchases one of the $3.99 subs can add a pack of M&M'S or a two-pack of QuickChek's freshly baked cookies for 99 cents.

Beyond fresh food and beverage options, customers can also go for more when they buy products by Entenmann's, Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay and Poland Spring, the company stated.

"Fresh convenience with quality ingredients is at the forefront of every item our culinary team creates," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek. "With items like our new roasted chicken sandwiches, protein smoothies and matcha lattes, we are helping our customers find delicious options that fit their dietary needs at convenience prices."

In addition to new and limited-time menu offers, QuickChek is updating in-store signage to guide customers through various processes like making an iced coffee just the way they like it. The new visual guide is to help their customers better understand just how much they can customize their choices while shopping at their local QuickChek, according to Segal.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

Murphy USA/QuickChek received a Gold Medal in the Foodservice Innovator to Watch category in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators awards.