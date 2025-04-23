QuikTrip Enters Indiana

The Daleville travel center includes full-service QT Kitchens featuring freshly prepared grab-and-go items and custom-made menu items. QT Kitchens customer-favorites include warm, soft pretzels; custom breakfast tacos; hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches; cold brew coffee; and frozen treats like QT's QuikShake.

Customers can also enjoy fresh doughnuts, sub sandwiches, wraps, QT's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The location will create approximately two dozen new jobs. All interested applicants should apply online.

Since its founding in 1958, Tulsa-based QuikTrip has grown its footprint to more than 1,100 stores across 20 states and employs more than 31,000 people. Last year, the retailer made its long-awaited entrance into the Oklahoma City metro area with a new travel center location in Moore.

In recent years, the company has made a push to build a network of remote travel centers, which are designed for highly trafficked areas of the country.