QuikTrip Enters Indiana

The Hoosier State marks the retailer's 20th state of operation.
Danielle Romano
TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is officially now in Indiana.

The convenience store retailer celebrated the opening of a new travel center in Daleville at 15101 West Commerce Road, located along Interstate 69 at Exit 234, on April 18. With this location, QuikTrip now operates more than 1,100 stores in 20 states.

"We are excited to bring QuikTrip's signature commitment to quality and efficient service to the great state of Indiana," said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. "Our travel center will offer a clean and friendly stop for the residents of Daleville and the many travelers in the area, and the QuikTrip team is working hard to ensure our customers enjoy best-in-class service and amenities from day one."

The Daleville travel center includes full-service QT Kitchens featuring freshly prepared grab-and-go items and custom-made menu items. QT Kitchens customer-favorites include warm, soft pretzels; custom breakfast tacos; hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches; cold brew coffee; and frozen treats like QT's QuikShake. 

Customers can also enjoy fresh doughnuts, sub sandwiches, wraps, QT's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The location will create approximately two dozen new jobs. All interested applicants should apply online

Since its founding in 1958, Tulsa-based QuikTrip has grown its footprint to more than 1,100 stores across 20 states and employs more than 31,000 people. Last year, the retailer made its long-awaited entrance into the Oklahoma City metro area with a new travel center location in Moore.

In recent years, the company has made a push to build a network of remote travel centers, which are designed for highly trafficked areas of the country.

