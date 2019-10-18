​RaceTrac Prepares for Its Nashville Debut

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is gearing up for its Tennessee debut with a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony in Gallatin on Oct. 23.

The first 500 guests will receive coupons for food and beverage offers, and select attendees will win a $500 RaceTrac gift card. The event will also feature radio DJs, Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and mascot T-Rac.

Located at 943 Green Lea Blvd., the convenience store marks RaceTrac's entrance into a new market in 15 years. It is part of an expansion in which the retailer expects to have up to 50 stores in Middle Tennessee within the next five years, Convenience Store News previously reported.

In the past, the retailer operated a number of RaceTrac stores in Tennessee markets, specifically Nashville, but later merged those stores into RaceWay, its franchise-operated brand, due to market density, according to former Chief Operating Officer Billy Milam.

Proximity was at the top of the retailer's list in terms of determining factors for introducing RaceTrac to the Tennessee market. Nashville and Chattanooga are most appealing because they're "back-door neighbors" to RaceTrac's headquarters in Atlanta, Milam noted.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac is No. 18 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. It operates more than 750 convenience stores