RaceTrac Teams Up With Coast for Fleet Savings

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is rolling out its promotional fleet program in partnership with Coast, a fleet expense management solution with a Visa fleet card.

With the deal, all Coast customers will receive 4 cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases at the nearly 600 RaceTrac convenience stores across the Southeast with no minimum purchase or cap.

"At RaceTrac we proudly operate under the mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, which includes making it easy for our fleet businesses to save at the pump," said Melanie Isbill, RaceTrac chief marketing officer. "Fleet operators are a vital part of the economy and our business at RaceTrac. We're always looking for ways to improve the fleet experience and the partnership with Coast delivers on our commitment through fuel savings coupled with the ease of automatic rebates."

Fuel savings with RaceTrac and Coast is automatic, increasing efficiency for fleet operators. At the end of every month, the rebate is automatically applied on the basis of the number of gallons purchased — no redemption or activation is required.

Customers can continue to enjoy the full Coast expense management software suite, fuel-only and other purchase restrictions, and intelligent controls to manage fleet spending.

"We're thrilled to partner with RaceTrac to create more compelling savings for businesses operating fleets," said Jordan Weinberg, head of business development at Coast. "This is an extension of our commitment to providing simple and rewarding solutions, including low fees, great technology to manage fleet expenses, no personal guarantees and a full month to pay."

Coast's digital application has no consumer credit score impact and supports businesses that operate in all states with RaceTrac stores.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.

The Focus on Fleet

More retailers have been focusing on fleet services. TravelCenters of America's latest survey report, "Sustainable Fuels in Trucking: The Greening of America’s Trucking Industry," found that U.S. trucking fleet companies have begun making investments in electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles and expect to continue to do so in the next few years.

In July, Pilot Co. teamed up with Bridgestone Americas to advance tire monitoring and service networks for commercial fleet drivers. The move further leverages more convenient, frequent, and actionable fleet tire intelligence at 200 Pilot and Flying J network and travel centers, according to the company.

In another related move, WEX will acquire the oil company's Exxon Mobil Business Card program under a pending agreement. Once the deal is finalized, all of ExxonMobil's commercial card portfolio will be consolidated and administered by WEX, as Convenience Store News recently reported.

"The consolidation of the ExxonMobil Business Card into our Exxon Mobil BusinessPro program with WEX will provide a simplified commercial card offer for prospective customers," said Austin Johansen, fleet marketing manager at ExxonMobil.