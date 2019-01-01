Raíz Reserve Sustainably Sourced Coffees

S&D Coffee & Tea is launching a new line of sustainably sourced coffees as a part of its Raíz Sustainability sourcing platform. These products are the first 100-percent sustainably sourced coffees to be produced and branded with both the S&D Coffee & Tea and Raíz branding. A crisp, medium/light roast with hints of honey from Central America debuted in April and will be followed by a bright, citric and sweet medium roast from South America that will launch in September. Raíz Reserve coffees will be available exclusively as seasonal offerings to guarantee peak freshness and quality. S&D is working with clusters of farmers in multiple origins to produce the line.