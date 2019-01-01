Press enter to search
Close search

Raíz Reserve Sustainably Sourced Coffees

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Raíz Reserve Sustainably Sourced Coffees

They will be available exclusively as seasonal offerings to guarantee peak freshness and quality.
Raíz Reserve Sustainably Sourced Coffee

S&D Coffee & Tea is launching a new line of sustainably sourced coffees as a part of its Raíz Sustainability sourcing platform. These products are the first 100-percent sustainably sourced coffees to be produced and branded with both the S&D Coffee & Tea and Raíz branding.  A crisp, medium/light roast with hints of honey from Central America debuted in April and will be followed by a bright, citric and sweet medium roast from South America that will launch in September. Raíz Reserve coffees will be available exclusively as seasonal offerings to guarantee peak freshness and quality. S&D is working with clusters of farmers in multiple origins to produce the line.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Cardtronics logo

FIS Cardless Cash