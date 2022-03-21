RangeMe Direct Purchasing

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe has expanded its service offering by now giving U.S. retail buyers the ability to purchase products directly from suppliers. This capability will help regional and independent retailers who can now order the products they source on RangeMe, helping to get them on their shelves faster. Along with being transformational for buyers, the new capability will also provide suppliers with unprecedented opportunity to grow their business, according to RangeMe. The seamless, intuitive experience incorporates best-in-class search, along with one-button purchasing, a multi-order add-to-cart feature, and easily accessible order details and history.