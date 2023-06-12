Raybern's Sandwiches

Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Raybern's will kick off a full rebrand of its sandwich line, including new packaging and an expanded range of flavors. The company will introduce new recipes for its packaged sandwiches, including a soft poppy seed roll for its Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich, and a sweet deli roll for the relaunch of its Ham & Cheese Sandwich. The Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Barbecue Pulled Pork options also have been upgraded with new meats, cheeses and sauces. The five new Raybern's varieties will be available in freezer cases, with each two-count pack having a suggested retail price of $5.79.