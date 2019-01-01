S&D Coffee & Tea is making the growing cold brew trend accessible to operators everywhere with the launch of a ready-to-serve cold brew coffee line. The product is shelf-stable and ready to serve, removing the need for in-house measuring or brewing. The cold brew coffee comes in a convenient bag-in-box format, which provides a turnkey solution to outlets that want to satisfy demand without adding to their labor costs. Available varieties include Black & Bold, Café au Lait, Salted Caramel, Horchata and Café a La Mode.