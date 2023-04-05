The Reality of Technology in the Convenience Channel

Each year Convenience Store News takes the pulse of the convenience store shopper. Data from Convenience Store News' 14th annual Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 c-store shoppers across the nation, sheds light on the how, what, where and when consumers visit a c-store and a few things stand out to me.

For one, convenience loyalty programs appeal across generations, with 30 percent of this year's study participants listing it as the aspect that most influences their decision to visit a c-store — up 5 points from 2022.

Also notable, contactless shopping, mobile ordering, and social media promotions and messaging have more sway over Generation Z and millennials than other generations.

As you can see from just these two findings, technology is taking on a growing role in the shopping experience and luckily for the channel, the survey found that shoppers are generally satisfied when it comes to the channel's tech offerings.

Are you hitting all the right technology buttons? If not, our most recent survey can help you chart your path. Check out the April issue of Convenience Store News for the full report.