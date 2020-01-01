New from Twelve5 Beverage Co., Rebel Hard Coffee delivers a creamy blend of coffee and alcohol, created to be an ideal alternative for consumers looking for something new and different in their alcohol choice. Three core varieties are offered: Mocha Hard Latte, Vanilla Hard Latte, and Hard Cold Brew. Seasonal flavors will be released each quarter. Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte is currently available. All varieties feature 100 percent Arabica coffee and natural ingredients. ABV ranges from 4.2 percent to 5 percent. The product can be sold as cases, four-packs or singles.