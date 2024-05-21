Red Bull Curuba Elderflower

Red Bull introduces a limited-time offering for summer 2024, Curuba Elderflower. The new energy drink combines flavor notes of curuba, citrus, melon and elderflower in vibrant chartreuse packaging. The beverages are available in 8.4-ounce or 12-ounce cans, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack while supplies last. The company also recommends the use of Curuba Elderflower in its Spicy Melon Fizz mocktail recipe, which features a mix of watermelon juice, pineapple juice, jalapeno slices and basil combined with the pick me up of a Red Bull energy drink.