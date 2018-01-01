Red Bull Summer Edition Beach BreezeNewest Summer Edition will launch nationwide on April 29 for a limited time.
Red Bull is expanding its Summer Edition series with the launch of Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze. Packaged in a bright turquoise can, the beverage has an initial tropical fruit profile, which then blooms into a warm coconut finish that is light and crisp. The product will launch nationwide on April 29 for a limited time to "give wings" to the 2019 summer season, the company stated.