Press enter to search
Close search

Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze

Newest Summer Edition will launch nationwide on April 29 for a limited time.
Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze

Red Bull is expanding its Summer Edition series with the launch of Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze. Packaged in a bright turquoise can, the beverage has an initial tropical fruit profile, which then blooms into a warm coconut finish that is light and crisp. The product will launch nationwide on April 29 for a limited time to "give wings" to the 2019 summer season, the company stated. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Trolli Sour Brite All-Star Mix

Trolli Sour Brite All-Star Mix
Rich's Plant-Based Cooking Creme

Rich's Plant-Based Cooking Creme
Community Iced Latte

Community Coffee Iced Lattes