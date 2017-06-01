Press enter to search
Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Twist

Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Twist

Continuing the momentum behind its successful track record of Red Bull Summer Edition offerings, the brand will launch Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Twist as a national limited-time offer in 2018. The beverage will be available April 30 through Labor Day. Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Twist offers the energy boost of Red Bull with the taste of coconut. It has a light, summery taste profile, according to the brand, and comes packaged in a premium white can.

