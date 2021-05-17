Red Stripe "Good Vibes Summer" Promotion

Red Stripe is celebrating an extended "Good Vibes Summer" with an immersive, consumer-centric summer promotion that includes a photo contest. The interactive Snap-Tag-Enter campaign runs May 1 through Sept. 12, and encourages in-store engagement by incentivizing shoppers to submit an original photo of themselves enjoying a Red Stripe. Two consumers will win a grand-prize trip to Jamaica. Secondary prizes will include a paddle board, floating pool cooler, Bluetooth headphones, grill, and patio umbrella over the 15-week promotion period. According to the brand, its support plan for Good Vibes Summer will generate awareness and reach through paid social for digital advertising, and drive conversion through on- and off-premise merchandising, such as table tents, posters, tuck cards, cooler decals, and a four-sided Red Stripe bottle display.