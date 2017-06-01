Red Stripe National Sweepstakes

Red Stripe, the iconic pale lager from Jamaica, invites consumers to choose Red Stripe for a shot at a spring break getaway to the brand’s island home. Red Stripe’s "Skip the Winter, Fly Away for Spring Break" national sweepstakes kicked off at retail and on-premise this month. Consumers can enter by going to linkto.us/RedStripeVacation. In addition to the grand-prize trip to Jamaica, consumers can win one of more than 2,000 prizes, including T-shirts, hats, coolers and sun shelters. The grand-prize trip to Jamaica will include flight, hotel, transportation and one authentic Jamaican excursion for a winner and guest.