Red Stripe is rolling out two new canned rum cocktails — Rum Punch and Rum Mojito — that are intended to deliver tropical vibes during the summertime heat. Red Stripe's venture beyond beer, both beverages are crafted with real Caribbean rum, mango and lime juice, and natural flavors. Red Stripe Rum Drinks will hit stores in Florida and select markets across the northeast throughout the spring. Containing an ABV of 5.9 percent, both flavors come in packs of slim 12-ounce cans.