Reed's Real Ginger Ale

Reed's Inc. introduces Real Ginger Ale, an all-natural ginger ale packed with real, fresh ginger. The beverage is available in two crisp, clean, classic varieties: Original and Zero Sugar Original. Original is non-GMO, all natural, and packed with 2,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger. The refreshing soda is made with no artificial flavors, colors or artificial preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup. Zero Sugar Original is a certified ketogenic, better-for-you option that uses the same ingredients as the Original variety, but without the cane sugar. In its place is Reed's proprietary all-natural sweetener blend that gives the zero sugar alternative the same classic, crisp taste as the cane sugar version.