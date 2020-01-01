Press enter to search
The brand's first-ever alcoholic beverage is made in partnership with craft brewer Full Sail Brewing Co.
Reed's Inc. launches its first-ever alcoholic beverage: Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule. The naturally brewed, ready-to-drink ginger mule is made in partnership with Full Sail Brewing Co., an award-winning craft brewer in Oregon. Sugar free and keto friendly, Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule is packed with real, fresh ginger root and made through a unique, handcrafted brewing and fermentation process. Available nationwide in a four-pack, with a suggested retail price of $10.99, the beverage contains 7 percent alcohol; features a light-spice flavor profile; and has no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs or caffeine.

