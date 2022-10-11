New from The Hershey Co., the classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate collides with Reese's Puffs cereal to create a unique Reese's experience. The latest mashup from the brand, Reese's Big Cup Stuffed With Reese's Puffs, hits store shelves in November. According to Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager for Reese's, the collaboration takes chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere.