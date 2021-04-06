The Hershey Co. introduces another permanent addition to the Reese's product family. The new Reese's Crunchy Peanut Bar features the same peanut butter and chocolate combo that Reese's fans love, but now with peanuts and peanut butter creme to give the bar a crunchy and creamy taste. The Reese's Crunchy Peanut Bar is available nationwide in a 3.2-ounce king size with a suggested retail price of $1.89.