The Hershey Co. is taking its famous candy brand in a new direction with Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, a new spin on the classic childhood snack. Available nationwide, the bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate to evoke the classic Reese's taste. Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy, creating the ultimate snack, according to the maker. The crackers come in 13 animal shapes, including lions and bears. Pricing is at the discretion of the retailer.