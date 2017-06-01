Reese’s Outrageous Bar

Press enter to search
The new candy bar will be available nationwide in May 2018.
A new innovation from the Reese's brand, Reese’s Outrageous Bars, "explode with texture and flavor," according to the brand. Caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy surrounds creamy peanut butter, all covered in smooth milk chocolate. Reese’s Outrageous Bars will be available nationwide beginning in May 2018 in a 1.4-ounce standard bar (suggested retail price of $1.09), a 2.95-ounce king-size bar (SRP $2.09), and a 10.5-ounce bag (SRP $3.89).

