Reese's Snack CakeThe brand's first-ever morning treat will hit convenience store shelves in December.
Reese's fans will soon be able to enjoy the brand's signature combination of chocolate and peanut butter creme without having to wait until lunchtime. The brand is launching its first-ever morning treat, Reese's Snack Cake, which offers real milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter creme in a two-cake pack. The product will be available at convenience stores nationwide beginning in December. Each 2.75-ounce Reese's Snack Cake pack will have a suggested retail price of $1.99.