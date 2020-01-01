Reese's fans will soon be able to enjoy the brand's signature combination of chocolate and peanut butter creme without having to wait until lunchtime. The brand is launching its first-ever morning treat, Reese's Snack Cake, which offers real milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter creme in a two-cake pack. The product will be available at convenience stores nationwide beginning in December. Each 2.75-ounce Reese's Snack Cake pack will have a suggested retail price of $1.99.