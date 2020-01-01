Press enter to search
Close search

Reese's Snack Cake

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Reese's Snack Cake

The brand's first-ever morning treat will hit convenience store shelves in December.
Reese's Snack Cake

Reese's fans will soon be able to enjoy the brand's signature combination of chocolate and peanut butter creme without having to wait until lunchtime. The brand is launching its first-ever morning treat, Reese's Snack Cake, which offers real milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter creme in a two-cake pack. The product will be available at convenience stores nationwide beginning in December. Each 2.75-ounce Reese's Snack Cake pack will have a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Utility Financial Intelligence Platform
Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix

Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix
Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES

Laffy Taffy Laff Bites