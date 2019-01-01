Reflexis is introducing several new solutions to simplify, streamline and optimize retail workforce management and store execution. Many of these solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, empowering retailers to drive improvements at every level of their organization. First up is the Reflexis Advanced Budget Planner, which provides retailers with a flexible and robust solution to create budgets for specific stores, departments or resource groups; aggregate and analyze relevant data; model layered "What If" scenarios; and use a built-in configurable workflow to review and approve labor budgets.