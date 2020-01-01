Reflexis Systems Inc. introduces Reflexis Appointments, a solution designed to help retailers reopen stores safely for associates and customers while meeting required state and local regulations. Reflexis Appointments allows customers to book time slots online to shop in-store, schedule curbside pickup, join on-site queues for walk-in service, and schedule home delivery. Key features include: a schedule-aware tool that lets customers book an appointment that aligns with the schedule and availability of their preferred associate and syncs with that associate's schedule; queue management and virtual queue management; seamless linking to a retailer's website or mobile app; pre-appointment and post-appointment features to account for necessary sanitation procedures, with associated reminders and checklists; and support for the concept of "assets" so that services requiring use of limited assets such as curbside slots can be optimized.