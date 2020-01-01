Press enter to search
Reflexis Tablet Clock With Facial Recognition

The touchless system eliminates a potential point of infection.
Reflexis Systems Inc. unveiled a new Reflexis Tablet Clock that supports facial-recognition capability out of the box. The touchless system eliminates a potential point of infection. Compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, the new Reflexis Tablet Clock enables store associates to scan their face and then use voice commands for clock in/out and meal punch in/out for a truly touchless experience. Users are also able to still clock in/out by entering their badge ID number, if they so choose. 

