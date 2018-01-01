REG Ultra Clean Diesel Fuel

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REG) launched a new innovation in diesel fuel, REG Ultra Clean Diesel, a patent-pending fuel made of a proprietary blend of renewable diesel and biodiesel. REG Ultra Clean Diesel is California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved for year-round use. Versus CARB diesel, REG Ultra Clean Diesel reduces total hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide emissions by 15 percent, particulate matter emissions by 40 percent, and emits less nitrogen oxides, according to the company. The fuel offers even greater emissions reductions when compared to conventional diesel.