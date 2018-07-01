New from Merix Pharmaceutical Corp., RELEEV 1 Day Cold Sore Symptom Treatment provides fast relief to those with painful cold sores. It contains Viracea, a proprietary botanical extract formula. Additionally, Merix’s patented Echinacea Extract with the FDA-approved OTC antimicrobial antiseptic Benzalkonium Chloride is the fastest-healing treatment for cold sores known, according to the company. RELEEV is said to ease the pain of cold sores in just 3 to 10 minutes, while stopping skin irritation after application, and relieving other symptoms within 24 hours.