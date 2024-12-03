Revionics Pricing Tool Chatbot

Retail pricing and analytics solutions provider Revionics unveils its first generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovation, a GenAI-powered chatbot that can serve as a knowledge resource for retailers using the company's intelligent pricing platform. Clients can ask the chatbot questions and get responses back in seconds. The chatbot operates via a retrieval-augmented generation system and draws on Revionics' user guide library to provide answers, ensuring responses are up-to-date. The chatbot will be available in Revionics' next software release, targeted for the first quarter of 2024. Additional investments are planned throughout the year, with later phases incorporating advanced data mining and analytics capabilities.