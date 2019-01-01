Rice Krispies Treats Snap Crackle Poppers are the treats customers know and love in the form of an unwrapped, bite-sized snack. Each piece is dipped in silky smooth, chocolatey coating. Varieties include Chocolatey, Cookies 'N' Creme and Vanille Creme. Portable and shareable, Rice Krispies Treats Snap Crackle Poppers are packaged in five-ounce resealable stand-up bags, which are available in six-count cases.