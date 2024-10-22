Rich’s Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites

Rich Products Corp. presents its new Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites, grab-and-go, bite-sized chocolate cake doughnut stuffed with a chocolate filling. This treat arrives frozen, ready to thaw and serve or heat and serve, and ships 220 per case. Operators also have the option to build off each bite and create Instagrammable treats, such as doughnut pops, parfaits and breakfast skewers, or to roll the doughnuts in dipping sauce or sweet coatings and decorative toppings. Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join Rich's two other ready-to-finish doughnut hole options: Jumbo Birthday Cake Filled Donut Bites and French Toast Cake Filled Donut Bites.