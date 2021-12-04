Rich's Foodservice Cookie Portfolio

Rich's Foodservice has expanded its cookie portfolio to include more than 250 options for convenience store operators. The company offers both ready-to-bake cookie doughs and fully finished cookies. The pre-portioned, frozen cookie doughs are available for in-store baking in four price points. All doughs meet Rich's baseline clean label guarantee with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors. Another option for baking in-store is Rich’s specialty dough portfolio, which includes such options as filled cookies, macaroons, vegan cookies and seasonal varieties. The company also offers a wide variety of ready-to-serve premium cookies following its acquisition of Christie Cookie Co. in August 2019. Handcrafted with high-quality ingredients such as 100 percent real butter, Madagascar vanilla and pure cane sugar, Rich's ready-to-serve cookies are available in 11 premium flavors and a variety of formats.