Rich's Foodservice Ready to Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough

Rich's Foodservice introduces 6-inch and 12-inch Ready to Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough designed to make it easier for convenience store operators to create artisan-style pizza with high-quality dough. The dough stores frozen and thaws in 20 minutes ready to hand-stretch to create a rustic-looking, fresh-baked creation. It's the perfect palette for made-to-order customization — from pizzas to calzones, Stromboli and breadsticks, according to the company. When baked, the dough has a golden-brown color, crisp exterior texture and a creamy, tender interior texture. With a 120-day frozen shelf life, the 6-inch dough comes 80 per case and the 12-inch dough comes 20 per case.

