Rich's Fully Finished Iced Donuts

Rich Products introduces Fully Finished Iced Donuts that offer the taste and quality of freshly made donuts. The four new iced donuts are easy to handle and ready-to-serve and maintain fresh quality over an extended shelf life. The new flavors are Chocolate Iced Yeast Ring Donut, Chocolate Iced Sprinkled Cake Ring Donut, White Iced Raspberry Jelly Donut, and Bavarian Creme Long John Donut. They come in a recyclable tray of six, with eight trays per case.



