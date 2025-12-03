New from Rich Products Corp., Gluten Free Cauliflower Pinsa is a plant-based, parbaked crust crafted with a blend of rice and buckwheat flour and cauliflower. Using premium ingredients and a unique fermentation process, the result is a soft, airy interior with a crunch on the outside. The new option joins Rich's Authentically Italian portfolio, which was introduced in 2024 to satisfy demand for Italian-inspired artisanal pizzas delivered in easy-to-execute formats. The 7.5-ounce Gluten Free Cauliflower Pinsa transitions from freezer to oven to plate in minutes — just top, bake and serve. Each case includes 24 Pinsas.