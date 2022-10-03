Rich's Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza Crust & Flatbread

Rich's Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza Crust and Flatbread are now available in two new sizes, giving convenience store operators quality, reliable plant-based crusts in a convenient freezer-to-oven format. The two new sizes are 7.5-inch Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Pizza Crust (40 per case, 3.5 ounces each) and 12-inch x 5-inch Gluten Free Seasoned Cauliflower Flatbread (48 per case, 5.5 ounces each). Made with more than 20 percent cauliflower, the products offer balanced flavor with Italian seasoning, hints of mozzarella cheese, and the subtle flavor of cauliflower. ​​​​​​​They are suitable for a variety of applications including pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers.