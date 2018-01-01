Rich's Individually Wrapped Cookies

Rich’s Foodservice now offers ready-to-serve, individually wrapped cookies that can save convenience store retailers labor and time. New to the convenience channel, the line of four fully-baked cookies are made from premium, clean label ingredients, according to the company. Available varieties include: Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Sugar Cookies, Triple Chocolate Filled Cookies made with Hershey’s Chips, and Confetti Cake Cookies with Frosting Filling.